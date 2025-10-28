2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 9 game

Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) @ Tennessee Titans (1-7)

Sunday, November 2, 1:00 PM ET

Alright, I may have spoken too soon. We called the Detroit Lions over the Minnesota Vikings as the lock of the week, but this one might take the top spot if you’re in a survivor pool and haven’t taken the Chargers yet.

I will say, the one caveat here is the fact that West Coast teams traveling to the East Coast and playing in the early time slot (something I have mentioned a million times in these NFL picks and predictions posts) is a real issue for teams. That’s not to say the Chargers are guaranteed to lose, or anything, but it does perhaps increase the chance that something weird could happen.

The Titans are one of the worst rosters in the NFL, and as of right now, they could be set to move on from a variety of notable veterans who could be traded by November 4 (Roger McCreary was traded to the Rams as this post was being written). At some point, you figure that’s going to happen, so will it get worse before it gets better? Or will we see the Titans have a “last gasp” with the current group on the roster?

They are fresh off of getting whooped by the Colts this past weekend, and the Chargers put the Vikings in a blender. If Justin Herbert plays as well as we saw against the Vikings, the Chargers should easily win this game by two touchdowns. They are favored by 10.5 points on the road and I think they could easily win by 14 or more.

Prediction: Chargers win 34-17