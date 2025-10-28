2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 9 game

San Francisco 49ers (5-3) @ New York Giants (2-6)

Sunday, November 2, 1:00 PM ET

I’m just going to throw it out there one more time because it’s worth mentioning every time it comes up. West Coast teams going out to the East Coast and playing in the 1:00 PM ET time window is anything but a “gimme”.

The 49ers are the better team in this matchup, but weird stuff happens in games like this.

The really unfortunate aspect of this game is the number of injuries that have absolutely ravaged these two teams. I’ll bet if you put a hot mic on Kyle Shanahan and Brian Daboll before the game, you’d catch them having a conversation about just how brutal both of their injury luck has been this season.

The latest injury for the New York Giants was an absolutely disgusting dislocated ankle for rookie sensation Cam Skattebo, who had been one of the most exciting developments in the league so far this season. Skattebo was a legitimate contender for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year prior to that injury.

The 49ers have been in “next man up” mode all year long, to the point that I don’t even know who Mac Jones is throwing the ball to these days. Demarcus Robinson and Jake Tonges? Vegas is giving respect to the Giants despite all their injuries, making the 49ers just 2.5-point favorites on the road despite having a far better record.

I think Kyle Shanahan will have his guys prepared for this one.

Prediction: 49ers win 23-19