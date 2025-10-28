2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 9 game

Indianapolis Colts (7-1) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

Sunday, November 2, 1:00 PM ET

Just a couple of weeks ago, it was really looking like the Pittsburgh Steelers had it “made”. At least, as far as you have have it “made” this early in the season.

Joe Burrow – out for the year. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens struggling, followed by Jackson going down with an injury of his own. The Browns doing what they usually do.

The Steelers were 4-1 with everything trending in their direction, but they’ve now blown it two games in a row and are still going to be looking over their shoulders. With the Ravens potentially getting Jackson back this week, and beating the Bears on Sunday, the Steelers will head into Sunday’s game against the Colts at least hearing footsteps.

And they have the brutal task of trying to slow down the hottest team in the NFL, the 7-1 Indianapolis Colts, who are like the NFL’s version of A Thousand Ways to Die. The Colts have one of the best collections of offensive weapons in the league, so many guys who can win individually as well as take advantage of the attention their teammates get.

Daniel Jones is playing a great “point guard” right now, and Shane Steichen is getting his guys prepared really well each week. Still, with their backs against the wall, you feel like the Steelers are going to play a tough game here and Vegas is expecting that as well. The Colts are just 3-point favorites in this one.

I’m almost inclined to pick an upset here because of the Steelers’ desperation. But if I were a betting man, I wouldn’t be putting money on it. I think the Colts will maybe have a little bit of trouble with the Steelers, but ultimately pull out a win.

Prediction: Colts win 30-28