2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 9 game

Denver Broncos (6-2) @ Houston Texans (3-4)

Sunday, November 2, 1:00 PM ET

After starting the year 0-3, the Houston Texans have caught a little bit of fire and are now 3-4 with a Wild Card playoff spot in their sights.

CJ Stroud has played much better as of late, although the Texans have really not beaten the best teams in the NFL during this streak. With wins against the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens and the Titans prior to beating a very beat-up 49ers team, the Texans were just looking to get right, regardless of their opponent.

And there’s no denying that they have one of the best and most aggressive defenses in the NFL. That defense is going to be tested by a Denver Broncos offense that has miraculously scored 77 points in its last five quarters.

The Broncos finally put together a complete game in all phases with their 44-24 win on Sunday over the Dallas Cowboys, proving they could play great offense and great defense in the same afternoon. It was a welcomed sight for Broncos Country.

Heading into Week 9, this is one of the most underrated games on the schedule. The outcome of this one could have massive implications for both teams because the Texans obviously need to keep stacking wins, and the Broncos have beaten up on NFC teams. They have just three wins against AFC teams so far this season, and will need wins against teams like Houston down the stretch.

Vegas is liking this one as a possible nail-biter, which Broncos fans have gotten used to these days. They’re favored by just 1.5 points early in the week.

With two elite defenses, this one has the lowest over-under of the week as well at 39.5 points.

Prediction: Broncos win 23-20