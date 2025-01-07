2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Wild Card Round game

(7) Green Bay Packers @ (2) Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, January 12, 4:30 PM ET (FOX)

Here in the Wild Card Round we have a rematch between two teams we saw go head to head in the first week of the NFL season in a matchup played in Brazil.

The Philadelphia Eagles are playing host to the Green Bay Packers and this showdown should be one of the most entertaining of the weekend. The Eagles have been playing great football all year but they’ve suffered some unfortunate injuries the last few weeks including quarterback Jalen Hurts missing time due to a concussion.

The Packers have also been hit by the injury bug at times this season and will now be without wide receiver Christian Watson for this game in Philly.

With what each team is expected to have available this coming weekend, I can’t help but feel that the pendulum is swinging heavily in Philadelphia’s direction. The Packers were road warriors in last year’s postseason and they nearly pulled off an upset of the 49ers to get to the NFC Championship Game. It didn’t happen because of the kicking game.

This year, the Packers are going to have to do it all again and it starts with the dynamic Philadelphia offense and a Vic Fangio-coached Eagles defense that has been able to bounce back in a big way in 2024, ranking 2nd in points allowed after being one of the worst defenses in the league last year.

Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs have each been such dynamic additions to the Eagles and Packers offenses respectively, and these teams are going to lean heavily on them to win this one. I think the Eagles win this one by a touchdown.

Prediction: Eagles win 27-21