2025 NFL Playoffs: Predicting remaining NFC playoff picture after Wild Card

(6) San Francisco 49ers @ (1) Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks will be well-rested and fresh of their bye, hosting the San Francisco 49ers. The last time these two teams played just the other week, the Seahawks simply overwhelmed San Fran, and I believe that is the direction we're trending in this one.

George Kittle tore his Achilles and will obviously be out, and the Niners simply do not have the personnel to hang with the high-powered Seahawks. This honestly could get a bit out of hand, and we have an 11-point Seahawks' win as our prediction, which is definitely a blowout in playoff terms.

Sam Darnold and the passing attack should be able to create a good bit of action downfield given the 49ers' lack of overall talent in the secondary, and the pass rush should be contained by a good Seahawks' pass protection.

49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan has done a masterful job here in 2025, but the team's season will end in Seattle.

Prediction: Seahawks win 28-17

NFC Championship Game

(5) Los Angeles Rams @ (1) Seattle Seahawks

We could be staring at a rematch of what ended up being one of the games of the year, when the Seattle Seahawks mounted an insane fourth quarter comeback over the LA Rams. One thing to take note with that game, though, is that the Rams did get out to a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

I am not sure the Seahawks would be able to make up that type of deficit in the NFC Championship Game, and I again go back to the wealth of experience that Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford bring to the playoffs.

The moment is going to be a bit too big for Sam Darnold and the Seahawks, as the Rams get a late score to take the lead, and they're able to hold it this time.

Prediction: Rams win 30-28