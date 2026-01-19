2025 NFL Playoffs: Why each remaining team could win Super Bowl LX

Seattle Seahawks - The most well-rounded team left in the playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks might just have the most well-rounded team left in the NFL playoffs. As I have said, the big concern for me is Sam Darnold, as the stakes are only going to get higher, and he is the one player that I believe could truly throw things off the rails for Seattle, but the Seahawks are at home and have an explosive defense and an offense that is simply hard to stop.

Both were on display in the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle winning it all would not be a shock.

New England Patriots - Mike Vrabel's ability to get the most out of his players

Mike Vrabel has constantly gotten the most out of his players. This dates back to his days as head coach of the Tennessee Titans. We've also seen it this year with the Patriots, as the roster really isn't all that special. However, there is a rugged, tough way in which Vrabel coaches, as all of his teams have it.

The Patriots also have to beat the Denver Broncos without Bo Nix, which is something they should be able to do. New England could win it all this year.

Denver Broncos - Sean Payton and Denver having gone down this path before

Sean Payton has a very successful history with backup quarterbacks, and all he has to do with Jarrett Stidham is win two games. The main reason why Payton is so successful with backups is that he knows how to cater the gameplan to his quarterback's strengths.

What Stidham likes to do and what Bo Nix likes to do are probably different things, and in the 2015 season, the last time Denver won it all, the Super Bowl was in the same spot, and the Broncos also hosted the Patriots in the AFC title game.

And, funnily enough, they needed backup QB Brock Osweiler to come in and win a few games while Peyton Manning was out.