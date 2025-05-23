2025 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers as OTAs draw near

28. New York Jets

The New York Jets are planning to start Justin Fields at QB in the 2025 NFL Season, which should tell you everything you need to know about how competitive this team is going to be. Aaron Glenn is their new head coach, so with all of the newness with the Jets this year, they might struggle a bit and could limp to the finish line with five wins.

My thinking is that this team plans on making a huge push for a top QB prospect when the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around. They could find themselves picking in the top-5.

27. Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson are the primary QBs in the Indianapolis Colts room. It's just not an ideal situation for a roster that is ready to compete. Unless Richardson makes an insane jump in 2025, the Colts are going to be bad again.

Daniel Jones is a known commodity in the NFL - and he's a bad quarterback, so the Colts really don't have many other options besides banking on Richardson or even seeing what Riley Leonard has at some point in the 2025 NFL Season.

26. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers might be a frisky team in 2025 if Bryce Young continues to play well, which is something he did down the stretch in 2024. However, this team is still quite unproven, so they come in 26th in our latest power rankings.

But adding Tet McMillan to this offense could be the final piece of the puzzle for what might be an encouraging season from the offense in 2025. The defense also needs to play better as well.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

Liam Coen seemed to be their target as their next head coach, and ideally, the Jacksonville Jaguars find some stability on offense and with the run game, perhaps making life easier for Trevor Lawrence, who is already set to play in his fifth year in the league.