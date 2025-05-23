2025 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers as OTAs draw near

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been able to scrap and claw their way to winning seasons, but they have all ended in first-round playoff exits. Right now, unless they are able to sign Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers could be staring down their first losing season in quite some time.

The roster is average, but the QB room at the moment is among the worst in the NFL, so Pittsburgh comes in at 24th in our power rankings.

23. Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott returning to form and being able to throw to both George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb could actually make for an elite offense, and if the defense could just be average, Dallas might not be a bad team. However, that is asking a lot of the team, and until they prove they can compete, they'll come in this low in our power rankings.

Dallas is 23rd.

22. Seattle Seahawks

What were the Seattle Seahawks trying to do in the 2025 NFL Offseason? It made sense to move on from Geno Smith and to sign Sam Darnold, but it felt like the rest of the roster got a lot worse. Seattle did win 10 games in 2024, but they were the only double-digit win team to not make the postseason.

It's hard to envision Seattle being any good in 2025. They're 22nd in our latest NFL power rankings.

21. Las Vegas Raiders

Speaking of Geno Smith, the Las Vegas Raiders traded a third-round pick for the QB and also took Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It's clear what the Raiders want to do with Pete Carroll as their head coach.

But that isn't going to be a winning formula in the AFC at all. Don't expect much from the Raiders in the 2025 season. They're not going to be very good.