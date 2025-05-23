2025 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers as OTAs draw near

16. Minnesota Vikings

What am I missing with the Minnesota Vikings? This team is essentially starting a rookie QB in 2025, so their success in 2024 really does not matter. The Vikes are, until they prove otherwise, an average NFL team at this point. JJ McCarthy is also still just 22 years old, so he is far from a finished product and might have to take his rookie lumps in 2025.

I am not saying that this team is going to be bad or anything, but let's pump the brakes a bit.

15. Atlanta Falcons

With the Atlanta Falcons having the best roster in the NFC South, they should be in contention for the NFC South title in the 2025 NFL Season. Most of this is going to hinge on Michael Penix Jr, who did get some action near the end of the 2024 NFL Season.

But with Bijan Robinson in the backfield and Drake London at wide receiver, Penix has the necessary weapons to make a huge leap in his second year in the NFL.

14. Cincinnati Bengals

Having among the worst defenses in the NFL in 2024, the nine-win Cincinnati Bengals wasted a prime year of Joe Burrow's career, and Burrow actually played the best football of his career. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase also won the triple crown, leading the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

The Bengals defense simply just has to be average, but that seems to be a tall task for this inept franchise. Cincy comes in at 14th in our latest NFL power rankings.

13. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have an ultra-soft schedule in the 2025 NFL Season and could reset in a big way. While they did say goodbye to former foundational players, the roster is fine and the coaching staff is good enough to lead this team to more wins than you think.

With Brock Purdy now locked-up for the long-term, the Niners can enter into a new era and get back into contention in the NFC West.