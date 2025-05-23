2025 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers as OTAs draw near

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Maybe the most 'good' team in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be due to take a step back in the 2025 NFL Season, as they lost Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job, so they will have yet another new offensive coordinator.

Baker Mayfield is also a good QB... he's not great, and that could end up being a problem after so long. Tampa is 12th in our latest NFL power rankings.

11. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans did make a ton of moves to fix their offensive line for the 2025 NFL Season, and that was their downfall, but it is interesting that most of us would consider the Texans 2024 season as a regression.

But they won 10 games, won the AFC South, and also won a playoff game - replicating what they did in the 2024 NFL Season. The ceiling for this team is insanely high, but the OL has to come together, and the offense as a whole has to become less predictable. They absolutely have the talent to become a contender.

10. Green Bay packers

The Green Bay Packers might have the deepest roster in the entire NFL, but they are stuck in the talented NFC North and do not have a clear-cut path to the division title in the 2025 NFL Season. They have won 20 regular season games over the last two seasons, so they are doing something right, but it's clear that this team needs to do a bit more to ascend to contender status, which is a place they have been for multiple decades now.

Green Bay comes in 10th in our power rankings.

9. Denver Broncos

With the amount of talent that the Denver Broncos added, it was actually hard to rank them ninth in our latest NFL power rankings. Denver shocked the NFL world in 2024 and won 10 games, making the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season when they won Super Bowl 50.

Denver is absolutely on the right track and just might have the best defense in the entire NFL, which is nothing to ignore. If the defense is again elite, and Bo Nix makes another leap forward, the Broncos could compete for the AFC West title.