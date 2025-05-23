2025 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers as OTAs draw near

8. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers more than doubled their win total in 2024 from the 2023 season, winning 11 games and making the playoffs. They finally got the head coach right with Jim Harbaugh, but they did get blown out in the Wild Card Round, and that loss did again make us think if Justin Herbert is going to be the guy to lead them to an eventual Super Bowl.

LA did add the necessary talent on offense to take that next step, and the defense should remain stout. The Chargers are pretty consistent on either side of the ball and are eight in our power rankings.

7. Los Angeles Rams

After beginning the 2024 NFL Season 1-4, the LA Rams finished 9-3, winning the NFC West. This team could easily win 12 games in the 2025 NFL Season, again winning the NFC Weat. And even as Matthew Stafford ages, he is still putting up some efficient numbers.

There isn't much to dislike about the Los Angeles Rams, as GM Les Snead has done an awesome job at building this roster up. LA comes in at seventh in our latest power rankings.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs won all of their one-score games in the 2025 NFL Season, which is simply not going to happen again. This team is still great, but let's be honest with ourselves - they aren't the dominant Chiefs team we have seen in prior years, and even Patrick Mahomes is not putting up the numbers he used to.

KC is still great and still the favorite to win the AFC West, but it's not as clear as it has been.

5. Washington Commanders

A team right on the cusp of contention, the Washington Commanders were cooking with fire in the 2025 NFL Season and won 14 total games between the regular and postseason. QB Jayden Daniels may already be among the NFL's elite, so this franchise is just on the right track to say the least.

They are just inside the top-5 in our latest NFL power rankings as OTAs draw near.