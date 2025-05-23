2025 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers as OTAs draw near

4. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have not won multiple games in the postseason since 2012, so it's been a decade-plus struggle for this franchise in the postseason. Lamar Jackson may have also gotten robbed of what would have been his third MVP award.

Can the Ravens put all of that behind them in 2025?

3. Detroit Lions

In my opinion, the Detroit Lions have the best roster in the NFL. They did lose both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs in 2025. Losing both is going to be tough for this team to rebound from, but the roster itself is plenty good enough to soften the blow.

They come in at third in our power rankings, the second-best team in the NFC ahead of the 2025 season.

2. Buffalo Bills

A team that many thought would win the AFC in 2024, the Buffalo Bills lost in the AFC Championship Game and come in at no. 2 in our latest NFL power rankings. Buffalo may have the best roster in the conference, and at some point, they have to make a Super Bowl run, right?

Josh Allen is also the MVP of the NFL, so this franchise is riding pretty high. They've got a cupcake schedule in 2025 as well, so I would expect them to also contend for the top seed in the AFC.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

It's only fair to rank the defending Super Bowl champions no. 1 on our latest NFL power rankings. I am personally predicting that the Eagles do have a bit of a regression in 2025, but they'll still be a good team. It's hard to remain atop the league the year after winning a Super Bowl, and I am not sure Philly has a good enough QB or head coach to indeed do that.

For now, though, they are top in our power rankings.