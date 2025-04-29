2025 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the projected starting quarterbacks

16. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold had such a good season with the Minnesota Vikings that they let him walk out the door in free agency after a season in which he threw for over 30 touchdowns and led the team to a 14-win season. I would be careful about putting your eggs in Darnold's basket in 2025, as he is in a much worse situation.

15. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has not really found his footing in the NFL as a high-end QB like many thought he would be coming out of Clemson, but he's now got a lethal WR duo in Brian Thomas Jr and Travis Hunter to help unlock his potential once and for all.

14. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray is one of the few true dual-threat QBs in the NFL, but it always feels like we are talking about him not being quite as good as we think he can be. Maybe this is just who Murray is? He's just kind of... there.

13. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

Regressing a bit in 2024, CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans have to stabilize things on offense if they want to get out of this rut of winning 10 games. I am still high on Stroud and the team, but we cannot ignore what happened last year.

12. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott was playing just OK before a brutal hamstring injury. Lets face it; Prescott is an elite passer and is a wizard at the line of scrimmage. He's a very good, sometimes great quarterback who the Dallas Cowboys are lucky to have.

11. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Coming in at 11th in our QB power rankings is Bo Nix, a QB who threw for 29 touchdown passes during his rookie season and threw for all 29 touchdowns against just eight interceptions from Week 3 through the end of 2024.

10. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

No one disputes how good Justin Herbert is at putting up nice stats during the regular season, but the lack of playoff success is something to note. I do wonder what the conversation would be surrounding Herbert if he wasn't huge with a massive arm.

9. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Throwing for over 40 touchdowns and 4,500 yards in 2024, Baker Mayfield lit the league on fire and has cemented himself as one of the better QBs in the NFL at this point.