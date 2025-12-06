2025 NFL Predictions: Complete playoff predictions approaching Week 14

Divisional Round

(6) Indianapolis Colts @ (1) New England Patriots

Now in the divisional round, the Colts visit the one-seeded New England Patriots, a team that would earn the bye and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. The Pats will be well-rested and should be able to take care of business here.

Drake Maye has arguably been the MVP of the league this year, and the Pats play with a toughness and grit that not many teams have. New England wins this one by over a touchdown, as the environment is simply going to be too much for the Colts to overcome.

Prediction: Patriots win 30-21

(4) Baltimore Ravens @ (2) Denver Broncos

The Ravens visit the Denver Broncos, and one thing that Denver has excelled at this season is limiting mobile QBs. Baltimore's entire offensive operation hasn't been great this year, and you really get the sense that the Ravens are going to limp into the playoffs if they do get in.

Another home game for Denver where they simply overwhelm the opponent in the end could be on the docket in this Divisional Round showdown.

Prediction: Broncos win 26-20

(6) Green Bay Packers @ (1) Chicago Bears

I would trust the Packers over the Chicago Bears if the playoffs began right now, and I don't believe that would change. Sure, the Bears are 9-3 for a reason, but the Packers are right on their tail and have been a more experienced team in the postseason lately.

The experience and QB play are the deciding factors in this one, as the Packers win a low-scoring affair and advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Prediction: Packers win 23-18

(5) Seattle Seahawks @ (2) Los Angeles Rams

The Seattle Seahawks are a very good team, but they aren't quite as good as the Los Angeles Rams, as the duo of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay is simply too much in the playoffs. LA gets this one at home and should do enough to win and advance to the next round.

Sam Darnold has also not really shown up in big games for the Vikings in 2024 or the Seahawks this year, so that could be an obvious sticking point for Seattle.

Prediction: Rams win 27-21