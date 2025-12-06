2025 NFL Predictions: Complete playoff predictions approaching Week 14

Conference Championship Round

(2) Denver Broncos @ (1) New England Patriots

The one and two seeds meet in the AFC Championship Game, and I am not sure this game would surprise anyone. The Broncos and Patriots have truly been the two-best teams in the NFL through the first 14 weeks.

Denver has won with a clutch QB, elite pass rush, and suffocating defense, and the Patriots have won thanks to a softer schedule, but also MVP-level play from Drake Maye. This team is very good on both sides of the ball, but in a way, they are playing with a bit of house money.

The roster talent overall just isn't at the level of the Broncos', and some have wondered if the Patriots have gotten to where they are only thanks to an ultra-soft schedule. New England is definitely going to win a Super Bowl within the next few seasons, but it might not be this year.

Second-year QB Drake Maye has been sacked a lot, and the offense really doesn't have a ton of weapons overall. I would pick the Broncos to narrowly escape here.

Prediction: Broncos win 21-20

(6) Green Bay Packers @ (2) Los Angeles Rams

The Packers and Rams would be one of the best conference championship games we'd have seen in quite some time, but I am going to go with the proven commodity here. The Packers have been great this year, but the team does have limited playoff success under Matt LaFleur.

And just ask yourself this; who do you trust more in the playoffs, the Matthew Stafford-led Rams or Jordan Love-led Packers?

Los Angeles wins this one thanks to a late field goal.

Prediction: Rams win 24-23

Super Bowl LX

(2) Los Angeles Rams @ (2) Denver Broncos

Super Bowl LX would be the Rams and the Broncos in our playoff predictions. Denver has been a great story all year and are one of the more well-oiled operations across the league from top to bottom, but the Rams can say the same thing and have been there and done that before.

This would be one of the more evenly-matched Super Bowls in recent memory as well. The Broncos have an explosive defense and a QB that comes alive in the fourth quarter, but the Rams have had top-tier QB play all year and a head coach in Sean McVay who has guided a team to the Super Bowl a few years ago.

The Rams probably make one more play to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

Prediction: Rams win 24-22