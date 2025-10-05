2025 NFL Predictions: Complete playoff predictions as Week 5 approaches

AFC Wild Card Round

Bye: Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills get the first-round bye in our latest playoff predictions, and this could setup something the franchise has not been able to do for a while now. Buffalo has constantly crashed and burned in the playoffs in the Josh Allen-Sean McDermott era, and it's worth wondering if this duo will ever be able to get over the hump. Getting this extra rest during Wild Card Weekend is the best possible start for the franchise in the playoffs.

(7) Baltimore Ravens @ (2) Pittsburgh Steelers

In a classic AFC North showdown, the Baltimore Ravens are in Pittsburgh to face the Steelers, the no. 2 seed in our latest playoff predictions. Lamar Jackson does tend to struggle sometimes playing the Steelers, and with how bad the Ravens' defense has been this year, it might be hard for me to see how this team could beat the Steelers.

Pittsburgh hasn't won a playoff game in quite some time, though, so the Ravens might be able to rely on its playoff experience in this one and come out with a small victory.

Ravens win 24-21

(6) Los Angeles Chargers @ (3) Denver Broncos

In an AFC West showdown, the Denver Broncos host the LA Chargers. The Broncos currently have the best pass rush in the NFL, and I do not think that is going to change, especially if Denver is winning the AFC West this year. With how much the Chargers have struggled along its offensive line, the Broncos might be able to overwhelm Justin Herbert enough.

Broncos win 20-17

(5) Kansas City Chiefs @ (4) Indianapolis Colts

Is this the year we see the Kansas City Chiefs not making the Super Bowl? They have won the AFC for three years in a row now, and while the Colts get this game at home, the Chiefs are just a totally different animal in the postseason.

Chiefs win 28-23