2025 NFL Predictions: Complete playoff predictions as Week 5 approaches

NFC Wild Card Round

Bye: Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions' Super Bowl window could still be wide open if the team we see playing thus far is what we see from them late in the 2025 NFL Season. Jared Goff is one of the best QBs in the NFL, and it's clear that Dan Campbell is one of the best at what he does as well. The Lions are going to be the best team come playoff time and do have the roster talent to make a Super Bowl run.

(7) Seattle Seahawks @ (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A matchup we get to see in Week 5, the Seahawks and Buccaneers could be a great Wild Card matchup, as both teams do have considerable talent, but the Bucs are a more reliable team in my opinion, so I would expect them to win this game. Tampa obviously got a nice kick in the rear end when Tom Brady arrived, and many of those players are still there, so this roster knows how to win in the postseason, and Baker Mayfield is no slouch.

Buccaneers win 27-20

(6) Washington Commanders @ (3) Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Commanders are in Philadelphia for this Wild Card matchup that also happens to be a rematch of the 2024 NFC Championship Game. Philly is trending toward being the better team this year and will be able to do enough to win.

Eagles win 26-20

(5) Green Bay Packers @ (4) Los Angeles Rams

I do believe Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford have another deep playoff run in them. They should be able to take care of business at home and beat the Green Bay Packers. McVay and Stafford were able to guide this team to the Super Bowl title four years ago. They'll win this one.

Rams win 30-21