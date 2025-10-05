2025 NFL Predictions: Complete playoff predictions as Week 5 approaches

AFC and NFC Championship Games

(3) Denver Broncos @ (1) Buffalo Bills

This feels like a favorable matchup for the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo hosted the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card Round back in the 2024 NFL Season, and they blew them out, but things would be a bit different this time around. Denver is going to be a lot more of a stout football team, and second-year QB Bo Nix would have made a sizeable year two leap if Denver did indeed get within one game of the Super Bowl.

However, Josh Allen and the Bills are a handful for every team and too much for most teams. Buffalo is 4-0 to begin the 2025 NFL Season and are going to cruise to the top seed in the AFC. They'll be well-rested with the bye week and won't have to deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, either.

Buffalo wins by eight points and represents the AFC in Super Bowl LX.

Bills win 27-19

(2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ (1) Detroit Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town. These two teams did see each other back in the 2023 playoffs so there is some familiarity present. While I am a huge fan of the Buccaneers and do think they can give the Detroit Lions a run for their money, the Lions are simply unstoppable at home. The Lions are 9-2 at home since the start of the 2024 NFL Season.

Detroit is also, simply, a more talented team, and even if the Buccaneers were to make some sort of major trade deadline addition, they'd still likely have an inferior roster. The QB advantage in this one would also go to Detroit, so give me the Lions in a high-scoring affair, something this team can thrive in.

Lions win 33-24

Super Bowl LX

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

And in Super Bowl LX here in the 2025 NFL Season, our predictions leave us with the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills, the two no. 1 seeds in the NFL in our playoff predictions. Both teams would have a huge argument to win - the Lions have the overall roster advantage, but Buffalo would have the QB advantag. The head coaches: Dan Campbell and Sean McDermott, feel like a wash.

But a lot of that goes out the window in the Super Bowl - every single player suiting up is playing in the biggest game of their lives, and the atmosphere really allows for anything to happen. We have seen some drama in previous Super Bowls including a blowout win and an overtime victory.

But with how exceptional each team is, and with how many things each team does well, I can't imagine this game isn't close. Give me the Detroit Lions in this game on a late score to take the lead. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions get their first Super Bowl, sending their city into a frenzy.

The Lions win by one in our updated NFL playoff predictions approaching Week 5.

Lions win 28-27