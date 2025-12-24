2025 NFL Predictions: Picks for every primetime game in Week 17

Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings

Thursday, December 25th, 4:30 PM ET

The Detroit Lions are 8-7 on the season and are in Minnesota to play the Vikings, a team again without JJ McCarthy. McCarthy hurt his hand in Week 16, so Max Brosmer is going to get the start. Detroit needs to win out and get a little bit of help to get into the playoffs, and it feels weird to type that.

The Lions have the best offense in the NFL, but, much like the Cowboys, have a bad defense. The good thing here, though, is that the Lions' defense should be able to handle Max Brosmer and the Vikings' offense, but this has to be a frustrating season for Detroit.

We could see this team investing a ton of resources into the defense in the offseason. For now, though, the Lions take care of business here.

Prediction: Lions win 33-17

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday, December 25th, 8:15 PM ET

The Denver Broncos got blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars at home and really threw a wrench into the AFC Playoff Picture, but the Broncos are now in Kansas City to face a Chiefs team missing a bunch of starters and also missing their top two quarterbacks - Chris Oladokun gets the start, so the Denver defense should have a great chance to get back on track after a poor Week 16 showing.

The offense has been solid as of late, but this Week 16 loss is a taste that Denver wants to get out of their mouths. The Chiefs are probably excited for the season to end, to be honest...

Prediction: Broncos win 30-14

Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Chargers

Saturday, December 27th, 4:30 PM ET

The Houston Texans blew out the Los Angeles Chargers at home in the Wild Card Round and have a huge showdown here in Week 17 with the Bolts. LA's offensive line has been a huge issue this year - the unit has been missing multiple starters, and the Texans' pass rush is flat-out dominant.

Houston's defense should be able to take this game over in a close victory. Houston is 10-2 after a brutal 0-3 start.

Prediction: Texans win 23-20