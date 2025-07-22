2025 NFL Predictions: Predicting top-10 quarterbacks at season's end

Let's make some bold predictions and predict who the top-10 quarterbacks will be at the end of the 2025 NFL Season. There are a ton of quarterbacks who could breakout in 2025 and play better than they did in 2024.

On the flip side, there are passers who could be set up to regress or endure a brutal season in some other capacity. Playing QB in the NFL is the hardest thing to do in sports and is really the one position that has the biggest impact on a team's success.

We tried to predict who the top-10 QBs would be at the end of the 2025 NFL Season. Let's get into the rankings here.

NFL Predictions: Top-10 QB hierarchy at season's end in 2025

10. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield did throw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdown passes in the 2024 NFL Season, and while I could see a regression coming, what if Mayfield just keeps it up? The Buccaneers have a great running back, top offensive line, and a deep WR room as well. There really isn't much they are missing.

Another NFC South title could be in view, and Mayfield could continue his slow ascension atop the QB hierarchy in the NFL. Could Mayfield end the year as the 10th-best passer in the NFL?

9. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has been on the cusp of breaking out, and while he was good in 2024, it felt like the big jump just did not happen. Well, the 2025 NFL Season could be where it happens - Love will be entering his third year as a starting QB in the NFL. He's got a new weapon on offense in Matthew Golden, and the run game with Josh Jacobs promises to be great.

Love staying healthy for a full season would also help, as the young QB does have the complete skillset to be one of the best in the NFL, so it may only be a matter of time before he breaks out and cracks into the top-10.