2025 NFL Predictions: Predicting top-10 quarterbacks at season's end

8. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix threw zero touchdowns against four interceptions over his first two NFL games, but in the remaining 15 games, not only did the Denver Broncos go 10-5, but Nix threw 29 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. Over his final eight games of 2024, he was on a 45-touchdown pace, which is elite production.

There isn't any reason to believe that Nix can't explode in 2025. Sure, you might want to see more, but what are the Denver Broncos missing on offense? The additions of JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey are going to make life a lot easier for the passing game, and Denver is also returning all five OL starters from 2024.

7. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans endured a tougher year in 2024, but an overhauled offensive line could help stabilize things. Furthermore, Stroud was flirting with top-10 status during his breakout season in 2023, so it's not like he's new to playing like a top QB. Him enduring a down year in 2024 could also help him develop - he got a taste of what it's like to struggle. The Houston Texans could be a powerhouse in 2025, and CJ Stroud could play a huge part in that.

6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is about in this spot right now. And while he is getting up there in age, he's really shown no signs of slowing down, so there isn't any reason in my eyes to rank him lower. I guess Father Time could always catch up to the veteran QB, but I think it still has another year or two. Stafford now also has Davante Adams in the picture along with Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams.

The offensive line is a top-12 unit on paper as well. Don't be surprised to see the LA Rams and Matthew Stafford near the top of the NFL yet again.

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen won the MVP in the 2024 NFL Season, but I thought Lamar Jackson was a lot better and a lot more deserving. Allen is likely going to again play quite well, but he's always had a slight interception problem, and while that went away in 2024, there's reason to believe it'll come back since it's been a consistent trend throughout his career.

Allen should still be top-tier, though.