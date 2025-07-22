2025 NFL Predictions: Predicting top-10 quarterbacks at season's end

4. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff was an MVP candidate in the 2024 NFL Season and has just been around the block in the NFL. Fourth might be a bit too rich in the eyes of some for Goff, but he's an elite pocket passer and has been surgical during his time with the Detroit Lions.

During his career in Detroit, Goff has thrown 115 touchdowns against 39 interceptions for a ridiculously efficient 100.2 passer rating. During this four-year stretch, he averages 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over a 17-game season.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow threw for 43 touchdown passes against just eight interceptions in the 2024 NFL Season. He completed over 70% of his passes and helped WR Ja'Marr Chase win the triple crown. One big reason to believe in Burrow again is the likely emergence of Chase Brown, their starting RB who is honestly a bit underrated.

Burrow is also just plainly a great quarterback and is going to produce at a high level even if their defense is bad yet again.

2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels was an elite quarterback when 2024 ended, so he'll remain an elite QB in 2025. I can see a sophomore slump happening, but what if it doesn't? What if Daniels and the Washington Commanders continue to put the NFL on notice? The young QB proved he can hurt teams with his arm and his legs, and that is a deadly combination.

The Commanders could vault into Super Bowl contention and see their young QB ascend a bit more.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson should have won the MVP award in the 2024 NFL Season. Not only was he again elite with his legs, but he threw 41 touchdown passes against just four interceptions.

Four!

Folks, we are witnessing an all-time great, and with both sides of the ball improving this offseason, I would be flat-out shocked if Jackson didn't have another MVP-caliber season in 2025. You can bank on it.