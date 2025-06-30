2025 NFL Predictions: These 3 quarterbacks will breakout in a huge way

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen as their head coach, and in 2024 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Coen was the offensive coordinator. All the Buccaneers did was rank third in the NFL with 399.5 yards per game. They also ranked fourth in the NFL with 149.2 rushing yards per game, and that might be the most encouraging thing that Coen could do with the Jags in 2025.

Being able to field a consistent rushing attack is going to then benefit the passing offense, and we really have not seen Trevor Lawrence find consistency and stability under center. Most of that has been due to the dysfunction at head coach and in the front office.

If Liam Coen can do in 2025 what he did with Baker Mayfield in 2024, the Jags are not only going to be a good team, but they could compete for the AFC South. While their roster isn't great, it's not bad by any means, and with Travis Hunter on offense, this unit could really take a massive leap in 2025.

Don't sleep on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars for 2025.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Over the final eight games of the 2024 regular season, Bo Nix was on a 45 passing touchdown pace. Denver went 5-3 during those eight games and saw Nix throw for 21 touchdowns against six interceptions for a 108 passer rating.

When you consider the way he finished the year and the offseason additions Denver made, it's hard to not love Bo Nix in 2025. The offensive line will remain the same, and this was one of the top units in the NFL last year. Denver added Evan Engram, JK Dobbins, and RJ Harvey to the mix to go with a group that already had Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele, and Courtland Sutton.

The Broncos may not win the AFC West - they might still be a year away from that, but this team could absolutely see their second-year QB establish himself even more as a top passer in the NFL.