There are a few young quarterbacks in the NFL who could expectedly vault to elite status in the 2025 season. Who are they? Each year in the NFL, there are some quarterbacks who play both better and worse than expected.

Well, there are some QBs out there who are truly a lost caused and probably won't amount to much in 2025. However, there could be a few under-the-radar passers who could breakout in a big way and turn into truly elite passers.

Let's dive into these three quarterbacks who could become elite in 2025.

2025 NFL Season: 3 unexpected QBs who could become truly elite next year

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams threw for 20 touchdowns against just six interceptions in 2024. Despite all the dysfunction happening with the Bears last year, Williams was better than I think people give him credit for, and now, all of a sudden, Williams has a revamped offensive line and a bright offensive-minded head coach in Ben Johnson.

Many QBs also make a huge leap from year one into year two, so why can't Williams do the same thing? Yes, he does have to work on taking fewer sacks and overall being a more polished passer, and I do believe people like to hate on the Bears a bit too much, so he'll also have to cut through all of that chatter as well.

The Chicago Bears can explode in 2025. They've got viable weapons on offense, a growing QB, and an encouraging head coach.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen helped Baker Mayfield have the best year of his career in 2024. Mayfield tossed 41 touchdowns and a whopping 4,500 yards, finishing with a passer rating above 100. Well, while Mayfield is currently better than Trevor Lawrence, Lawrence himself is extremely talented.

And when you consider that the Jags have some nice pieces on offense including Tank Bigsby and Brian Thomas Jr, Coen could be cooking with gas in 2025. If he was able to make quick and productive work with Baker Mayfield, there is really no reason why he can't do the same thing with Trevor Lawrence in 2025.

It would not shock me to see Lawrence eclipse the 30-touchdown mark and also throw for over 4,000 yards in what could be a top-10 offense.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix threw for 29 touchdown passes in 2024, and from Week 3 through the rest of the regular season, he tossed 29 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. He did this throwing to a below-average group of pass-catchers and not having a consistent run game.

Well, he's now got the benefit of developing more into year two, Evan Engram, and the strong possibility that the Broncos add a top-tier running back in the 2025 NFL Draft. Bo Nix and the Broncos also finished with the 10th-ranked scoring offense, so it's not like the unit was bad.

They got a lot better as the season went on, and Nix himself showed tangible progression as the campaign went on. Many people hated on the Broncos for taking Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they might be proven even more wrong in 2025.