Hot takes are usually just outlandish statements made by those looking for attention.

Bold predictions are a somewhat different animal. Most times, it’s a forecast backed up by data and facts. Call it what you will, but here are three predictions that may cause you to look twice.

NFL bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2025 Season

Chargers snap 7-game losing streak vs. Chiefs

It’s been quite a stretch of frustration for the Chargers, who are coming off a successful 11-6 campaign that saw them reach the playoffs for the second time in three years. Unfortunately, the franchise hasn’t won a playoff game since besting the Ravens in Baltimore in 2018. Another thing the Bolts haven’t done lately is beat the rival Kansas City Chiefs.

The latest losing streak to Andy Reid’s team has reached seven straight games—six of those setbacks by seven points or less. The recent loss of left tackle Rashawn Slater means Joe Alt moves over to take his place. It could add up to a big night for Khalil Mack in São Paulo.

Panthers get a rare win on opening weekend

The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of a rough stretch which has seen them post seven straight losing campaigns dating back to 2018. The franchise has also dropped their last three games in Week 1, including last year’s ugly 47-10 setback at New Orleans, and own a dismal 11-19 lifetime mark on opening weekend.

On Sunday, Dave Canales’s club will be in Jacksonville facing a team that finished with a worst record than they did a season ago. Carolina quarterback Bryce Young finished strong in 2024 and that momentum carries over despite the Panthers’ combined 2-15 road record the past two seasons.

Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford sacked 8 times in loss to Texans

There’s a clash between defending division champion at SoFi Stadium on Sunday when Sean McVay’s Rams host the Houston Texans. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (back) and left tackle Alaric Jackson (blood clots) have been in the news lately regarding each other’s health, but both are expected to start this Sunday.

Stafford will be facing one of the top pass-rushing units in the NFL as the Texans boast Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. Stafford was a member of the Lions when he was sacked a career-high 10 times in 2018 by the Vikings. It says here that both Hunter and Anderson thrive in a Houston victory.