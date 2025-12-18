2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 16

Minnesota (6-8) at N.Y. Giants (2-12): Kevin O’Connell’s club surprised the Cowboys last Sunday night at Arlington. The Giants fell at home to the Commanders, dropping their eighth consecutive game. Only the Jets (3) and Commanders (8) have fewer takeaways than Big Blue, who is 1-9 vs. NFC teams in 2025.

Kansas City (6-8) at Tennessee (2-12): The third-place Chiefs, who won’t be in the playoffs for the first time since 2014, take on the last-place Titans. Of course, Andy Reid’s team won’t have Patrick Mahomes for the remainder of 2025. A loss by the Chiefs would mark their first sub-.500 campaign since 2012.

Atlanta (5-9) at Arizona (3-11): The Falcons stunned the Bucs last week in Tampa thanks to a big night from Kirk Cousins. Trey McBride has been a bright spot for the disappointing Cards and leads the NFL with 105 catches. The last tight end to lead the league in receptions was Tony Gonzalez with the Chiefs in 2004.

Jacksonville (10-4) at Denver (12-2): It’s a battle of division leaders in the Mile High City. Only the Bears (30) have totaled more takeaways than Liam Coen’s team (26). Meanwhile, the Broncos own an NFL-best 11-game winning streak, have already secured a playoff berth and possess the league’s best record.

Pittsburgh (8-6) at Detroit (8-6): It’s a Steelers’ team that has won two straight games for the first time in more than two months. That streak could be short-lived as Pittsburgh’s shaky defense must deal with the NFL’s fifth-ranked ground game. Mike Tomlin can notch his 200th career coaching win (including playoffs).

Las Vegas (2-12) at Houston (9-5): What could possibly go wrong for the Raiders? The Silver and Black, losers of eight straight games, have been shut out twice this season. Now Pete Carroll’s club, which has scored an NFL-low 196 points, takes on a red-hot Texans’ squad that has allowed a league-low 228 points.

New England (11-3) at Baltimore (7-7): The Patriots had the AFC East in its grasp last week after jumping out to a 21-0 lead over Buffalo. Now they have to wait to win its first division title since 2019 after Buffalo rallied for a win. The Ravens shook off a home loss to the Steelers by shutting out the Bengals last Sunday.

Monday, Dec. 22

San Francisco (10-4) at Indianapolis (8-6): Simply put, Kyle Shanahan’s club can secure a playoff berth in this clash of teams headed in opposite directions. The Niners have won four straight games, while the Colts have lost four in a row and have gone from a first-place team to third in the wide-open AFC South.