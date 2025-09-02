2025 NFL Season: Picks and score predictions for Week 1 games

New York Giants @ Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM

Let's get feisty in this one - the New York Giants, if nothing else, do have a top-tier defensive line and could get to the QB at a high level in the 2025 NFL Season, and with this being a Week 1 game, I am predicting another Week 1 upset. The Giants' defensive line is going to force Jayden Daniels to run for his life, and the Commanders' below-average offensive line is going to be a sore spot in this contest. Russell Wilson, the Giants' starter, may still just barely be good enough to lead the team's offense to enough production.

Giants win 20-19

Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM

In perhaps the most irrelevant and boring game of Week 1, the Carolina Panthers are in Jacksonville to face the Jaguars, and you get the sense that both teams have to perform to some degree in the 2025 NFL Season, and while I am higher on the Panthers this year, the Jags do have the better QB at the moment and get this game at home, so that is enough to tip the scales in their favor.

Jaguars win 23-20

Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos, 4:05 PM

Cam Ward, the 2025 NFL Draft's first overall pick, gets to play his first NFL game against the best pass rush in the NFL in their house. The Denver Broncos led the league in sacks in 2023 and are featuring the same top-tier defensive line for 2025. Second year QB Bo Nix is also projected by many to take a huge leap forward in 2025, so the Broncos simply might be ahead of the Titans enough to not only win, but blow them out.

Broncos win 31-10

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are pretty evenly-matched on paper, but I would give the nod to the 49ers at the QB position and with the coaching staff, so while this game is in Seattle, I am banking on the experienced Kyle Shanahan to deploy a strong enough gameplan to earn a crucial Week 1 win.

49ers win 24-23