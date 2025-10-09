2025 NFL Trade Block Week 6: Biggest names that could be on the move

4. Russell Wilson, QB, Giants

At some point, you feel like Russell Wilson is going to get into a new situation. But where? The game of musical chairs at the quarterback position around the league has left Wilson with virtually no options at this point.

It would not be shocking to see him traded, but again, the Bengals just filled their void with the Joe Flacco trade. It might require another injury elsewhere in the league to force the issue here.

Possible landing spots: Next team with a major QB injury, Raiders (maybe)

5. Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins

At this stage, it feels like the writing is on the wall for Jaylen Wright with the Dolphins. After being a healthy scratch for the fifth straight week to start the season, the 2024 fourth-round pick out of Tennessee is likely gone. But where will he go?

Plenty of teams have already started struggling with bad running back injuries and plenty of teams are having their depth tested. The Dolphins shouldn't have a problem recouping a pick for Wright, who has clearly fallen out of the rotation and out of favor.

Possible landing spots: Chiefs, Cardinals, Chargers

6. Tariq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks

There have been some rumors swirling about Tariq Woolen possibly being traded by the Seahawks, so we're just going to throw him on the list in case anything materializes. It would be a bit of a shocker to see a player with his history of ball production be moved, especially at his age, but you never know in the NFL.

If the Seahawks do decide to trade Woolen, they should have no shortage of suitors and teams that would probably love to take a shot on upside.

Possible landing spots: Packers, Ravens, Bills, Chiefs