2025 NFL Trade Block Week 6: Biggest names that could be on the move

7. Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, Bengals

The next month of the season will determine what course the Bengals take with Trey Hendrickson. Joe Flacco is starting immediately for the Bengals because they need to know whether or not they're going to be packing this season in after Halloween.

And if the season is lost for the Bengals, nobody on their roster makes more sense to be traded than Hendrickson. The star pass rusher is past the age of 30 and is a free agent after this season. The Bengals could get better value from an in-season trade than via compensatory pick, and teams would be lined up to make an offer if he's made available.

Possible landing spots: Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles, Patriots, Panthers, Lions

8. Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Dolphins (or Bradley Chubb)

There's no doubt that the Dolphins are on their way to being trade deadline sellers, possibly even moving on from Mike McDaniel in-season. If the Dolphins decide to sell at the deadline, two of their most valuable assets will be pass rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.

With Chop Robinson on the roster, as well as veteran Matthew Judon, the Dolphins might be willing to take the future assets for one of these guys. And just like with Trey Hendrickson, there would probably be no shortage of suitors right now who could use help off the edge.

Possible landing spots: Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles, Panthers, Lions

9. A Plethora of Titans Veterans

There are so many different names to pick and choose from here, so where do we begin? The Titans have so many pending 2026 free agents who could be trade deadline bait, including tight end Chig Okonkwo, cornerback Roger McCreary, pass rusher Arden Key, DL/EDGE Dre'Mont Jones, and veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

There's no point in this team wasting time with veterans who won't be on the roster beyond this year if they have a chance to get reps to younger players. I think the Titans will be a team to watch as extremely active ahead of the deadline with GM Mike Borgonzi looking to accumulate as many 2026 and 2027 NFL Draft darts as possible.