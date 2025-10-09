2025 NFL Trade Block Week 6: Biggest names that could be on the move

10. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders

The Raiders said they weren't trading Jakobi Meyers, but the on-field results can change things a bit. There should be demand for a player like Meyers, who has been mostly sure-handed and actually quite underrated the past couple of years.

Meyers has already expressed that he no longer wants to be with the Raiders, and there are a variety of teams that could get more use out of him for the duration of this season.

Potential landing spots: Patriots, Falcons, 49ers, Steelers

11. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

Are the New Orleans Saints going to have a fire sale at the NFL trade deadline? I really don't think so. The rumors are still out there about Alvin Kamara possibly being dealt, so we can't just ignore them, but Spencer Rattler has played well this year (not just this past Sunday) and I'm not so sure the Saints would be doing themselves a favor by trading a dynamic offensive weapon.

The one reason I might be buying the idea of getting something for Kamara is the emergence of young running back Kendre Miller. If the Saints believe he's ready, it could be the perfect timing to send Kamara to the highest bidder.

Potential landing spots: Chargers, Cardinals, Vikings, Bears

12. Allen Lazard, WR, Jets

The Jets left Allen Lazard home for personal reasons as they travel to London in Week 6 to take on the Denver Broncos, bringing even more clarity to the fact that his playing future is not likely in New York.

The decision by the Jets to sign Lazard has been a brutal pairing from the start, and it's clear that he was just brought in to appease Aaron Rodgers. With Rodgers long gone, it seems like it's only a matter of time before the new regime in New York also moves on, and it won't cost that much to get him off their hands.

Potential landing spots: Steelers, Packers

13. Quincy Williams, LB, Jets

The New York Jets currently have the worst record in the NFL at 0-5 to start the season. If any team is set to sell at the NFL trade deadline, it's got to be them, right?

The Jets might have a coveted piece on their roster in starting linebacker Quincy Williams, an outstanding player who is currently on IR and eligible to come back in a few weeks. The Jets' roster situation is such that this team can afford to move on from veterans on expiring contracts, and Williams being a free agent after the season fits the bill.

Possible landing spots: Broncos, Lions, Panthers