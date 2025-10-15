2025 NFL Trade Block Week 7: Biggest names that could be on the move

7. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Drafted back in 2022, Chris Olave is a free agent this coming offseason and had two-straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career before injuries derailed that streak from continuing in the 2023 NFL Season. Olave is a good player, but the concussions he's suffered are definitely concerning.

The New Orleans Saints are in a new era and might not feel comfortable investing into Olave for the long-term, which makes some sense. The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos could each use a small boost at the WR position.

Potential Fits: Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos

8. Riq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks

A free agent in the 2026 NFL Offseason, Riq Woolen seems to be on some shaky ground in Seattle, as the regime that drafted him back in 2022 isn't there anymore, so he could be on the move, as you do not get the sense that the Seahawks are going to keep him around. He's a lengthy corner who is a true ball-hawk and could honestly fit on any team who needs some secondary help.

The Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles stick out as two teams that simply need some more talent on the backend of their defenses.

Potential Fits: Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills

9. Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints

Another New Orleans Saints' wide receiver on this list, Rashid Shaheed is a true field-stretcher and is obviously a free agent in the 2026 NFL Offseason. He can get over the top of defenses and outrun most defensive backs in the NFL.

A team like the San Francisco 49erss could use Shaheed, as they have been decimated by injuries at the position all year, and with how well Drake Maye is throwing the ball downfield, the New England Patriots make a great deal of sense as well.

Potential Fits: San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots