2026 NFL Draft: 3 Ty Simpson landing spots that make more sense than others

When it comes to quarterbacks finding success in the NFL, situation and fit mean everything. We've seen some of the most talented quarterback prospects at the college level flame out because they went to dysfunctional situations, and we've seen players fly under the radar in the NFL Draft process, only to have huge success at the next level because they got into the right situation.

And it's anything but an exact science. Look at the situation with the 49ers and Trey Lance (3rd overall pick) vs. Brock Purdy (Mr. Irrelevant). Look at Paxton Lynch being selected as Peyton Manning's successor on a Super Bowl-winning team.

Situation is everything, which is why Ty Simpson's future is so fascinating to think about. While every NFL team with a quarterback need is going to consider him, there are really just a few situations out there where he really makes a lot of sense. Let's take a look at the top three.

Jets are one of the top 3 best possible landing spots for Alabama QB Ty Simpson

1. New York Jets

The New York Jets have a veteran option at the quarterback position with Geno Smith coming over this offseason via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though Smith was terrible for the Raiders last season, getting away from Chip Kelly might give him a huge boost by default.

The Jets are sort of a prime spot right now for a young quarterback like Simpson to come in. They've built a better offensive line than people realize, and they have at least three playmakers on offense to feature: Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and Mason Taylor.

Simpson would be stepping into a situation where he can grow alongside a number of other key offensive weapons. Not only that, but the Jets have multiple 1st-round picks to work with this year and next year. Taking a shot at Simpson in a class that isn't overly loaded in top-end talent would be a worthwhile chance to take, and they get a potential mulligan at it next offseason with two more first-rounders.

2. Cleveland Browns

It's odd to think the Cleveland Browns could be an ideal landing spot for any quarterback prospect, but hear me out on this one.

The Browns have an elite defense, and that is an objective fact. As bad as they've been as a team, there is no question that the defense has mostly held up its end of the bargain, and they're wildly talented still.

The Browns also showed last season that they have the potential for a really underrated running game going forward, and we know that's going to be a hallmark for new head coach Todd Monken. With Monken taking over a group that includes (a hopefully fully healthy) Quinshon Judkins, there should at least be balance to lean on for a young QB like Ty Simpson.

The Browns also have a go-to threat in the passing game at tight end in Harold Fannin Jr., who was tremendous as a rookie. They also invested a ton this offseason in revamping their offensive line, and are expected to add even more on that side of the ball early in this year's draft. If the Browns use one of their two first-round picks on Simpson, it could end up finally breaking the curse they're under at that position.

3. Los Angeles Rams

There are still plenty of directions the Rams could go with the 13th overall pick they acquired from the Falcons, including perhaps wide receiver. But the idea of Ty Simpson getting in Sean McVay's offense might be too tempting to pass up.

If you want to talk about stepping into an ideal situation, there might not be anything better than that for a young quarterback. As long as McVay consults Matthew Stafford beforehand, right?

The Rams have one of the best and most complete rosters in the NFL. They have the talent on both sides of the ball to make a luxury pick like this early on, and Simpson could really thrive running that offense.