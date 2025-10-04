With Week 6 of the College Football season set to kick-off, a headlining group of prospects have made their way to the forefront of evaluators' attention this weekend.

Which prospects are worth keeping a closer eye on?

Let's take a peek at a handful of 2026 NFL Draft prospects to watch this week, and who they'll face.

2026 NFL Draft: 5 prospects to watch in Week 6 of the College Football season

EDGE Rueben Bain, Miami

Schedule: at No. 18 Florida State

The 2026 draft cycle is already beginning to take shape, and Week 6 offers one of the most important stages yet for a pass rusher who has been as good as anyone, on either side of the ball, through five weeks of play.

Bain has all the physical tools that scouts covet — a powerful frame, explosive counters, and mainly, the ability to play all three downs right away. Now, it's continuing to showcase his immense performance ceiling against the best competition.

He’ll get that chance on Saturday night.

In what should be an unbelievable atmosphere in Tallahassee, a primetime matchup with the Seminoles sets the stage for Bain to become a household name for much of the country, and a draft darling for NFL fans already looking toward April.

It’s the type of environment NFL teams look at with a fine microscope — a sack artist on the biggest stage, facing a top 25 opponent with conference and playoff implications on the line, and doing so in front of a national audience. s breakout flashes earlier in his career.

QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Schedule: @ No. 10 Alabama

Pavia has quietly emerged as one of the SEC’s most intriguing offensive leaders. Known for his competitiveness and ability to extend plays with both his arm and legs, Pavia has consistently kept the Commodores in games despite facing talent gaps around him.

His combination of toughness, field awareness, and improvisational ability has made him a player scouts are starting to notice, but he’s still viewed largely as a developmental prospect rather than a sure-fire draft candidate.

This week’s road matchup against the Crimson Tide represents a pivotal moment for Pavia’s NFL trajectory. Alabama is loaded with speed, length, and elite pass-rushers, and performing well in this environment -- showing poise under pressure, making tight-window throws, and staying composed against a ferocious front -- would do more than just bolster his reputation.

For NFL evaluators, it's the kind of litmus test that separates intriguing, “could be a late-round flyer” signal-caller from players who could come in and compete for snaps on Sundays.

A strong performance would validate Pavia’s accuracy under duress and mobility at a high level of competition, giving scouts tangible evidence that he can handle speed, pressure, and complex defensive schemes. For a player from a program that doesn’t regularly produce NFL-caliber signal-callers, a breakout showing against Alabama could be the moment that turns buzz into draft boards.

Pavia doesn't align with many of the thresholds that teams look for in an NFL quarterback, but at some point, there has to be an appreciation for just flat out good football players and Pavia fits the script.

TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Schedule: @ No. 10 Alabama

Huge week for one of the premier flex weapons in the class.

While the 6-foot-5 Stowers hasn't had an eye-popping game yet, his ability to find soft spots over the middle of the field while serving as Pavia's go-to set of hands in high leverage situations will paint a clear picture for the long list of scouts expected to be in attendance.

Currently, Stowers has late Day 2, early Day 3 grades from teams as a player whose role at the next level could come right away as a modern day flex piece.

WR Chris Bell, Louisville

Schedule: vs No. 24 Virginia

Bell has quietly been one of college football most reliable offensive weapons this fall.

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, he combines size, physicality, and the ability to win vertically, giving him a natural NFL prototype look.

Through four games, he's caught 23 passes on 39 targets, showing he can handle a consistent workload while making the most of his opportunities. His 135-yard performance last week on the road against Pitt highlighted his ability to dominate against quality competition and extend drives with contested catches downfield.

This week’s home matchup against the No. 24 ranked Cavaliers is a major stage for Bell from a draft perspective. Playing against a ranked opponent allows him to demonstrate not just his physical traits, but also his route-running precision, separation ability, and football IQ against a disciplined secondary.

A strong showing could elevate him from a productive college receiver and late Day 2 player into a legitimate top 50 prospect,.

LB Mohamed Toure, Miami

Schedule: @ No. 18 Florida State

Toure has quietly become one of the Hurricanes’ most versatile defensive playmakers.

Known for his elite instincts and high motor, Toure excels both in the A and B gaps as a run defender, showing the ability to read plays quickly, scrape through traffic, and consistently make tackles near the line of scrimmage.

At the same time, he demonstrates discipline in maintaining the edge and staying in his rush lanes, a trait that keeps offenses honest and prevents big plays from breaking outside. His blend of athleticism, awareness, and football IQ allows him to be a true three-down linebacker capable of impacting every phase of the game.

This week’s matchup against QB Thomas Castellanos is a critical showcase for Toure from a draft perspective, in a long list of ways.

An elite dual-threat weapon, Castellanos is capable of extending plays with his legs and making precise throws on the move, which puts a premium on Toure’s ability to read, react, and remain disciplined in his assignments.

Scouts will have a keen eye on how Toure balances his responsibilities against the run while also tracking the athleticism of Castellanos and maintaining edge integrity -- an elite test of his processing burst, athleticism, and instincts.