2026 NFL Draft: 5 top prospects to watch in Week 8

With Week 8 of the College Football season set to kick off, a headlining group of prospects has made their way to the forefront of evaluators' attention this weekend.

Which prospects are worth keeping a closer eye on?

Let's take a peek at a handful of 2026 NFL Draft prospects to watch this week, and who they'll face.

2026 NFL Draft: 5 prospects to watch in Week 8 of the College Football season

QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Schedule: at No. 9 Georgia

If you aren't familiar with the name, Chambliss was a transfer to Oxford after winning a Division II national title with Ferris State last fall, and he's been one of the more remarkable stories in across college football so far in 2025.

From a draft perspective, Chambliss all the physical tools that scouts covet -- a powerful arm, dual threat ability, with the comfortability within chaos to succeed inside of structure.

On Saturday against the Bulldogs, in Athens, it’s the type of environment NFL teams look at with a fine microscope -- a potential Heisman candidate on the biggest stage, facing a top 10 opponent.

WR Chris Bell, Louisville

Schedule: at No. 2 Miami

What an opportunity Bell has this weekend to force his name up draft boards.

All the attention remains centered on the host Hurricanes, but Bell will remain one of the top prospects on the football field when things kick off.

A potential top 50 pick come April, Bell has already matched his touchdown total from last season (5) through five games this season, and remains one of the premier 'X' wideouts at 6-foot-2, 220-pounds in the class.

WR Makai Lemon, USC

Schedule: @ No. 13 Notre Dame

Huge week for one of the premier pass-catchers in the upcoming class.

While the rest of the country probably hasn't stayed up late to watch him perform, Lemon has been as dynamic as any pass-catcher in the country totaling 44 catches for 682 yards in his first six games.

He's explosive, he's a sensational route-runner, he has excellent hands... Lemon is exactly what scouts look for in a future top two wideout within an NFL offense.

His matchup against Notre Dame DB Leonard Moore will be one of the battles of the week.

OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Schedule: vs No. 11 Tennessee

At his best, Proctor is a road-grader at tackle with the footwork and mirroring ability to completely eliminate the country's premier edge threats. This week, everything will be put to the test.

Whether he's opposite of Josh Josephs, Jordan Ross, or whomever the Volunteers throw his way, Proctor's ability to pitch a shutout on Saturday in Tuscaloosa will go a long way towards his draft profile.

ED Quincy Rhodes Jr, Arkansas

Schedule: vs No. 4 Texas A&M

A massive prospect at 6-foot-6,over 270 pounds, Rhodes' ability to contribute at varying alignments will be put under a bright spotlight against the high-powered Aggies.

While not the most explosive edge rusher in the class, Rhodes can overpower smaller blockers in isolated opportunities, and has the length and power at the poing of attack to live on all three downs.

He doesn't need to dominate, but he needs a good week if he wants his stock to continue to rise as a potential top 100 pick.