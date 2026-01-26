2026 NFL Draft: Arkansas QB Taylen Green Scouting Report

Taylen Green enters the NFL Draft as one of the most physically gifted quarterback athletes in the class, bringing rare size, explosiveness, and open-field ability to the position.

A Boise State transfer who continued his development in the SEC, Green represents a modern, high-variance quarterback evaluation: tantalizing upside paired with clear areas that require refinement. Let's dive into the tape.

Notes:

Height: 6061



Weight: 227

Expected 40-Yard Dash: 4.55–4.62

College Production: Multi-year starter who produced both as a passer and a high-volume rushing threat, accounting for significant total offense at both stops.

Positives:

- Elite size-speed combination for the quarterback position. Rare build and movement skills.



- Dynamic runner with breakaway speed. Legitimate weapon on designed QB runs and zone-read concepts.



- Powerful arm capable of generating velocity without a full base. Can attack deep areas of the field.



- Escapes pressure with strength and athleticism rather than just elusiveness.



- Comfortable throwing on the move, especially off boot action and rollouts.

When Green is playing confidently, he places immense strain on defensive structure and numbers, forcing coordinators to simplify coverage or commit extra resources to the box.

Negatives:

- Inconsistent accuracy, particularly on short and intermediate throws. Ball placement can fluctuate drive to drive.



- Processing speed remains a work in progress, especially against post-snap rotation and pressure looks.



- Footwork can be erratic, leading to mechanical breakdowns and missed throws.



- Relies too heavily on athleticism when the first read is covered instead of working through progressions.



- Takes unnecessary hits as a runner, raising long-term durability concerns.

Taylen Green NFL Player Comparison: Anthony Richardson (lite)

The comparison is rooted in sensational physical tools and play style rather than polish. Like Richardson, Green offers rare athletic upside but requires patience and structure to translate traits into NFL-level quarterback play.

Draft Projection: Day 3

Green carries a Day 3 developmental grade with upside that could push him into the early Day 3 range for teams willing to invest in athletic traits. He profiles best in an offense that incorporates designed quarterback runs, play-action, and simplified reads early in his career. While highly unlikely to start immediately, Green has the ceiling to develop into a high-impact spot starter or long-term project with legitimate payoff. For teams seeking upside and schematic flexibility at the quarterback position, he represents one of the more intriguing bets in the class.