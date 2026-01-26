2026 NFL Draft: Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson Scouting Report

Sawyer Robertson blends live-arm talent, functional mobility, and flashes of high-level play with bouts of inconsistency that make him a projection rather than a finished product. While he isn't a plug-and-play starter, his tools and competitive makeup will appeal to teams looking to develop a quarterback behind an established veteran. Let's dive into the tape.

Notes:

Expected 40-Yard Dash: 4.72–4.80

College Production: Multi-year starter with steady year-over-year improvement, combining passing production with added value as a mover outside of structure. Tossed for 59 TDs combined in his final two seasons at Baylor.

Positives:

- Live arm capable of driving the football to all levels of the field.



- Quick, compact release that allows him to get the ball out under pressure.



- Comfortable throwing on the move, particularly when rolling to his right.



- Functional athleticism to escape pressure and extend plays without being reckless.



- Shows confidence attacking tight windows when he trusts the read.



- Competitive demeanor with a willingness to stand in the pocket and take hits.

At his best, Robertson plays with rhythm and decisiveness, showing the ability to string together efficient drives when protected and operating on schedule. He operates with a bit of a gunslinger mentality that can both be rewarding, and extremely dangerous.

Negatives:

- Inconsistent field vision can lead to late throws and missed underneath opportunities.



- Decision-making under pressure remains uneven, particularly against disguised coverage.



- Footwork can break down when the pocket collapses, impacting ball placement.



- Does not consistently anticipate throws before receivers break.



- Overall timing and processing still need refinement to handle NFL speed.

These issues reflect a quarterback who is still learning to marry his physical tools with consistent mental execution.

Sawyer Robertson NFL Player Comparison: Davis Mills

The comparison stems from similar arm talent and developmental trajectory. Like Mills, Robertson can operate an offense when kept clean but his anticipation and processing have to improve if he ever eyes challenging for snaps at the NFL level.

Draft Projection: Day 3

Robertson carries a Day 3 developmental grade, best suited for a team that values upside and can afford patience at the quarterback position. He profiles as a QB2/QB3 early in his career with the potential to grow into a spot starter or bridge option. In the right environment, Robertson’s arm talent and competitive makeup give him a chance to outperform his draft slot. Teams betting on growth within structure should see him as a worthwhile developmental investment rather than a finished product.