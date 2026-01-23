2026 NFL Draft: Clemson EDGE TJ Parker Scouting Report

TJ Parker enters the 2026 NFL Draft cycle as one of the more polarizing edge defenders in the class, defined by elite tools and an uneven production profile. A former blue-chip recruit at Clemson, Parker flashed high-end pass-rush traits early in his career but failed to consistently meet expectations during the most recent season. Even so, his physical upside and flashes of dominance ensure he remains firmly on the NFL radar as a developmental edge prospect.

Parker’s evaluation hinges on projection. Teams must decide how much weight to place on his measurable traits and early flashes versus his inconsistent tape. For organizations confident in their developmental infrastructure, Parker represents a classic bet-on-traits selection on Day 2.

Notes:

Height: 6032 (verified in-season)

Weight: 263 (verified in-season)

Expected 40 Yard Dash Time: 4.65–4.75

Recruiting: Four-star recruit. Top-50 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class (No. 6 DL).

College Production: Rotational contributor with sporadic sack and pressure production. Flashed disruption but did not take the expected statistical leap amassing 41 pressures and six sacks this fall after totaling 51 and 12 as a sophomore.

Positives:

- Prototype edge defender frame with ideal length and mass. Looks the part of an NFL defensive end.



- Flashes explosive get-off when timing is right. Can win early against slower tackles.



- Natural power in his lower half. Capable of converting speed to power on bull rushes.



- Long arms allow him to lock out and control blockers when technique is sound.



- Shows ability to set a firm edge against the run when pad level is consistent.



- Still relatively young with room for technical and physical development.

Parker’s best reps are highly impressive and show why he was so highly regarded as a recruit. When he plays with urgency and proper technique, he can disrupt both the run and the pass and his ceiling could force teams to overdraft despite obvious consistency concerns.

Negatives:

- Pass-rush plan is underdeveloped. Relies too often on raw traits rather than counters.



- Inconsistent motor from snap to snap.



- Limited bend around the corner -- wins more with power than flexibility.



- Failed to meet statistical and impact expectations relative to his talent level.

Parker’s shortcomings stem from refinement and consistency rather than physical inability -- he has all the physical gifts of a top 10 pick, but going 10 weeks of football this fall without a sack (Weeks 4-14) showcase the lack of consistency. NFL coaching will be critical in helping him develop a more complete rush arsenal and improve snap-to-snap urgency, and his development timeline may be longer than that of more polished prospects.

TJ Parker NFL Player Comparison: Rashan Gary

The comparison is based on athletic profile and early-career projection rather than college production. Like Gary, Parker entered the draft process with questions about pass-rush output, but elite physical tools that teams believe can be unlocked at the next level.

TJ Parker NFL Draft Grade: Mid Day 2

This is a grade based solely on what the tape has showed, not what he could become. While his 2025 campaign failed to match expectations, the traits remain undeniable -- take a peek at his four-sack game against South Carolina if you have a minute.

Should he have a good week at the Senior Bowl, expect Parker to be selected in the early portions of Day 2 as a developmental edge rusher with immense upside should everything come together. Overall, he's one of the biggest risk-reward prospects in the class considering his talent and the draft capital an organization will likely have to use to add him.