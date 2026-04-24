2026 NFL Draft, Day 2: 3 logical team fits that could not make more sense

Chicago Bears take Jake Slaughter at pick 89

The shocking retirement of Drew Dalman will likely force the Chicago Bears to take a center at some point, likely on day two. There does seem to be a sweet spot with this position, as the potential to find a future starter is really in this range. Jake Slaughter would make a ton of sense for the Bears at pick 89 as well.

Both Slaughter and Dalman are and were intelligent players with high football IQ and sound technicians. When you compare their NFL.com draft blurbs, there are also some similarities that stand out:



Slaughter:



"Two-year team captain and three-year starter with plenty of game experience against high-end talent. Slaughter lacks desired build/mass but plays with adequate play strength and solid technique. He’s consistent at finding and sustaining his outside zone blocks. He works to neutralize opponents on downhill blocks but is unlikely to move pro bodies around. He has the feet for gap control in pass pro but will struggle some against pure bull rushers. What he lacks in traits he makes up for with awareness and football IQ, which gives him a chance to become an NFL backup." - Lance Zierlein



Dalman:



"The son of a former NFL lineman and coach, Dalman is unsurprisingly a quality technician with an excellent feel for hand usage and staying connected to his blocks. His biggest issue will be his lack of NFL size, which could impact his draft standing. He's not strong by NFL standards, but plays with leverage and leg drive to win many more than he loses at the point of attack. He can handle all of the athletic asks in the run game and in pass protection, but how he deals with bull rushers could make or break his NFL chances. Ultimately his grit, consistency and technique could win out for him in the end as a zone-scheme center." - Lance Zierlein

Both Dalman and Slaughter are undersized players at the position but best in where it matters the most. The Bears could make this pick and sit Slaughter for a year behind Garrett Bradbury.