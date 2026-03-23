2026 NFL Draft: Each team with multiple first-round picks as April approaches

Kansas City Chiefs (9 and 29)

The Kansas City Chiefs sent cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for, primarily, the 29th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. To be fair to the Rams, LA needed someone like McDuffie and did get better. As for the Chiefs, the secondary got a lot weaker, and the roster has overall this offseason.

The Rams also signed Jaylen Watson, who was recently on the Chiefs. Kansas City is going backwards in 2026, as they threw a ton of money at Kenneth Walker III but have not done much of anything else. On paper, the Chiefs might be trending toward having the worst roster in the Patrick Mahomes era, but at least they have two first-round picks!

Given how poorly this front office has drafted in recent years, it's far from a guarantee that the Chiefs will make solid use of either of these picks.

Miami Dolphins (11 and 30)

The Dolphins sent Waddle to the Broncos and offloaded another veteran with a major contract. This is one of the more obvious instances in the NFL of a team that is truly not trying to win football games in 2026. However, Miami not only has two first-round picks, but they also now have seven picks in the first 100 selections.

The front office is building up the war chest for the future, and if you're not trying to win and contend, this is the path you should be taking as a team. I would not be shocked if the Dolphins floated stud running back De'Von Achane in trades as well.

Dallas Cowboys (12 and 20)

The Dallas Cowboys are undergoing a bit of a major shift on the defensive side of the ball, and the work clearly is not done yet. New, notable faces on defense include Rashan Gary and Jalen Thompson this offseason, and with two first-round picks in the first 20 selections, the Cowboys have a chance to actually field a legitimate, difference-making unit in 2026.