2026 NFL Draft: Georgia OT Monroe Freeling Scouting Report

Georgia OT Monroe Freeling 2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Monroe Freeling enters the 2026 NFL Draft cycle as one of the more intriguing offensive tackle prospects in the class, combining elite physical traits with experience in a pro-style, NFL-caliber system at Georgia.

A former five-star recruit, Freeling has been developed in one of the most demanding offensive line rooms in the country, routinely facing top-tier defensive talent in both practice and game environments in the SEC, with the blend of size, athletic upside, and competitive toughness that have placed him firmly in early-round conversations.

Let's dive into the tape.

Notes:

Height: 6071 (verified - in-season)

Weight: 311 (verified - in-season)

Recruiting: Five-star recruit. Top-10 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

College Production: Multi-year contributor at Georgia with starting experience at both tackle spots. Extensive reps in an NFL-style offense against elite SEC pass rushers at left tackle (1,368 career snaps).

Positives:

- Elite athletic profile for the tackle position. Loose hips, light feet, and rare movement skills for his size.



- Outstanding mirror ability in pass protection to stay square and match rushers laterally with ease.



- Excellent reach and length allow him to neutralize speed rushers early in reps.



- High-end second-level mobility -- effective climbing to linebackers and blocking in space.



- Flashes dominant reps in the run game when pad level and hand placement align.



- Experience in a complex protection scheme with frequent adjustments and checks.

Freeling’s physical upside is immediately apparent. He looks like a prototype blindside protector and brings the movement skills teams covet in modern offensive systems. His ability to handle speed and operate in space makes him a natural fit for zone-based run schemes and pass-heavy offenses.

Negatives:

- Inconsistent hand placement leads to defenders getting into his chest (Alabama and Florida tape).



- Pad level can rise, reducing power and leverage in the run game.



- Anchor is still developing -- can be walked back by elite power rushers if unable to sink hips.



- Plays with some technical variance from snap to snap, leading to uneven film.

Freeling’s flaws are coachable and largely tied to experience rather than effort or ability. With refinement and added functional strength, he has the tools to become a high-level NFL starter.

Monroe Freeling NFL Player Comparison: Kolton Miller

The comparison stems from athletic profile at their size and early-career development curve. Like Miller, Freeling entered the league as a traits-based tackle who needed technical refinement but possessed the movement skills to eventually develop into a quality blindside protector.

Monroe Freeling NFL Draft Grade: Day 1

Offensive tackles with Freeling’s size, athleticism, and success against SEC competition are rarely available outside the top half of the first round. While he may not be the most polished lineman in the class, his upside and positional value give him a strong chance to come off the board early. Expect Freeling to be firmly in the top-32 conversation as teams prioritize long-term solutions at tackle.