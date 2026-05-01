2026 NFL Draft: Identifying the best draft picks from all seven rounds

Round 3 - Emmanuel Pregnon, Pick 88, Jacksonville Jaguars

Built like a greek god and already someone who could step in and be a plug-and-play starter, Emmanuel Pregnon definitely went a bit later than I expected, at least. Pregnon felt like a Round 2 prospect, but the Jacksonville Jaguars were able to get him in the third round.

The offensive line in Jacksonville was solid last year, but the unit could have used another starter. Adding Pregnon at guard does begin to bring this unit into view, and the value here is just stellar.

Round 4 - Jonah Coleman, Pick 108, Denver Broncos

Jonah Coleman fits the Denver Broncos offense like a glove. He's strong in pass protection and an above-average runner between the tackles. Denver also needed another running back given how 2025 panned out with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey.

Coleman is honestly a bowling ball at 5-8, 220lbs, and his skillset should allow him to acquire an immediate role in the backfield for Denver.

Round 5 - Nicholas Singleton, Pick 165, Tennessee Titans

I'm actually struggling to see why Nicholas Singleton went all the way in the fifth round. He's got the size, speed, and explosiveness, and he comes in and immediately gives the Tennessee Titans running back room a major boost. Perhaps paired up with Tony Pollard, the Titans continue to stack talent for Cam Ward.

At 6-0 and nearly 220lbs, Singleton has ideal size for a running back, and he's also quite the receiver as well. Not only that, but he's also got kick returning experience. Singleton is going to be a rock-solid pro for a long time. The Titans did some great work here.

Round 6 - Harold Perkins, Pick 215, Atlanta Falcons

Not turning 22 until September, Harold Perkins Jr. has a ton of youth on his side. Perkins was tracking to be a much higher pick, but an ACL tear in 2024 and just OK production in 2025 did seem to hurt his draft stock. Perkins also has special teams experience and is going to be a plus blitzer. Perhaps not a future full-time starter, Perkins does have enough of a skillset to be a contributor for the Atlanta Falcons in an LB3 role.

Round 7 - Red Murdock, Pick 257, Denver Broncos

A tackling machine with loads of production, Red Murdock was the Mr. Irrelevant pick this year and went to the Denver Broncos, a team that had an urgent need at linebacker. Murdock isn't really someone who can hold his own in coverage, but he excels at the other side of things - he has a nose for the football and is going to rack up a ton of tackles, so this isn't a prospect who struggles with both sides of the coin here.

The Broncos plan on giving Jonah Elliss snaps at inside linebacker, so Murdock could fight for the primary LB3 duties. He's got the ability to develop into a future starter.