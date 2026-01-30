2026 NFL Draft: Indiana EDGE Mikail Kamara Scouting Report

A relentless, high-motor defender, Mikail Kamara has built his evaluation on having a natural feel for rushing the passer rather than elite length or rare explosiveness. While he may not check every physical threshold, his production and play style demand consideration. Let's dive into the tape.

Notes:

Height: 6017



Weight: 255

Expected 40-Yard Dash: 4.72–4.82

College Production: Highly productive edge defender with multiple seasons of strong sack and pressure totals, serving as the focal point of Indiana’s pass rush. Totaled 192 pressures and 27 sacks in five collegiate campaigns.

Positives:

- Relentless motor. Plays with nonstop effort from snap to whistle.



- Advanced pass-rush instincts. Understands timing, angles, and counters.



- Quick get-off that allows him to win early in the rep.



- Strong hands with an effective swipe and rip package.



- Plays with good leverage and pad level, especially against taller tackles.



- Competitive run defender who sets the edge with effort and technique.

Kamara consistently pressures quarterbacks by stacking effort with functional technique, making him a difficult matchup over the course of a game.

Negatives:

- Average length limits his margin for error against NFL-caliber tackles.



- Does not possess elite bend or flexibility around the corner.



- Can struggle to disengage when tackles land first contact.



- Limited versatility outside of traditional edge alignments.



- Ceiling may be capped as a rotational rusher rather than a full-time starter.

Mikail Kamara NFL Player Comparison: Yannick Ngakoue (lite)

The comparison reflects his motor and pass-rush savvy rather than physical traits. Like Ngakoue, Kamara wins with timing, effort, and hand usage more than overwhelming athleticism.

Draft Projection: Day 3

Kamara projects as a Day 3 selection with the potential to contribute early as a rotational pass rusher. He profiles as a sub-package defender who can provide immediate pressure while developing into a more complete edge rusher in the NFL.