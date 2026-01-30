2026 NFL Draft: Indiana iOL Pat Coogan Scouting Report

Pat Coogan enters the NFL Draft process as a battle-tested interior offensive lineman with extensive high-level experience and a physical, no-nonsense play style.

After spending three seasons at Notre Dame, Coogan transferred to Indiana and quickly became a stabilizing presence up front, bringing toughness, intelligence, and positional versatility to one of the country's most dominating offensive fronts. Let's dive into the tape.

Notes:

Height: 6041



Weight: 302

College Production: Multi-year contributor with starting experience at guard and center, logging significant snaps against premier power four competition. Allowed two sacks in 1,228 career pass pro snaps.

Positives:

- Thick, well-built interior frame with solid functional strength.



- Communicates well and handles line calls effectively.



- Good anchor in pass protection -- Difficult to walk back with power.



- Finishes blocks and competes to the whistle.



- Positional versatility across the interior increases roster value.



- Sound hand placement and leverage when working within structure.

Coogan’s game is built on consistency and awareness, allowing him to be a dependable presence even without standout athletic traits.

Negatives:

- Average lateral quickness limits effectiveness against twitchy interior rushers.



- Can struggle to reach and seal on wide-zone or second-level assignments.



- Limited recovery athleticism if beaten early in the rep.



- Hand timing can be late against quicker counters.



- Ceiling is likely capped as a high-end backup rather than a long-term starter.

Pat Coogan NFL Player Comparison: Nick Gates

The comparison reflects toughness and functional reliability. Like Gates, Coogan projects best as a versatile interior lineman capable of starting in stretches and providing valuable depth.

Draft Projection: Day 3

Coogan carries a Day 3 grade as he profiles as an interior depth piece who can compete for a backup role early and potentially grow into a spot starter. Teams prioritizing intelligence, toughness, and positional versatility over raw athletic upside will view Coogan as a dependable developmental option with a clear path to sticking on an NFL roster for the long haul. What he lacks in athleticism and movement skills he makes up for in experience, toughness, awareness, and understanding how to dominate within the fine margins of the position. That will matter to teams in search of depth up front.