2026 NFL Draft: Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt Scouting Report

Elijah Sarratt enters the NFL Draft as one of the most productive and physically imposing wideouts in the class, bringing size, strength, and competitive toughness to the perimeter. A former Saint Francis (PA) and James Madison standout who successfully translated his game to the Power Four level at Indiana, Sarratt has proven he can win against higher-caliber defensive backs while serving as the focal point of an offense. Let's dive into the tape.

Notes:

Height: 6030 (verified in-season)



Weight: 210 (verified in-season)

Expected 40-Yard Dash: 4.55–4.62

College Production: High-volume target who led Indiana’s passing offense, posting strong contested-catch and red-zone production. Totaled 239 catches, 3,652 yards and 44 TDs (15 in 2025) in his four-year collegiate

Positives:

- Prototypical outside receiver build with good functional strength.



- Strong hands and excellent catch-point competitiveness. Wins through contact.



- Uses pacing, head fakes, and leverage effectively.



- Reliable chain mover who understands spacing and coverage.



- Physical after the catch -- Breaks arm tackles and finishes forward.



- High-effort blocker who embraces physical play on the perimeter.

Sarratt consistently plays to his size, giving quarterbacks a trustworthy target in high leverage situations and in condensed areas of the field.

Negatives:

- Average top-end speed limits his ability to consistently separate vertically.



- Can struggle against smaller, twitchier corners in pure man coverage.



- Limited suddenness out of breaks compared to slot or Z receivers.



- Not a dynamic yards-after-catch creator in space.



- Ceiling is more dependent on usage and role than raw athletic upside.

Elijah Sarratt NFL Player Comparison: Jakobi Meyers

The comparison reflects reliability, physicality, and route savvy rather than athletic explosiveness. Like Meyers, Sarratt wins with detail, toughness, and consistency, making him a quarterback-friendly target.

Draft Projection: Day 2

Sarratt projects as a Day 2 selection with the profile as a reliable WR3/WR4 early in his career with the upside to become a WR2 in the right system. Teams that value toughness, route discipline, and dependable hands will see Sarratt as a plug-and-play contributor who can earn snaps early and carve out a long NFL career through consistency rather than flash.