2026 NFL Draft: LSU SAF AJ Haulcy Scouting Report

AJ Haulcy enters the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the most physically imposing defensive backs in the class, bringing an old-school edge to a modern safety role. After transferring to LSU, Haulcy quickly established himself as an enforcer on the back end, setting the tone with his downhill aggression and willingness to deliver violent, momentum-shifting hits. His presence is felt immediately when the ball is in front of him.

Haulcy’s evaluation centers on impact and intimidation. He is a tone-setter who plays with urgency and controlled aggression, particularly in run support and underneath coverage. While he may not be a true center-field safety, his ability to alter games with physicality makes him a highly attractive Day 2 target for teams seeking toughness and reliability in the secondary.

Notes:

Height: 6002 (verified in-season)

Weight: 213 (verified in-season)

Expected 40 Yard Dash Time: 4.50–4.57

Recruiting: Three-star recruit. Began his career at New Mexico State before transferring to Houston, then LSU.

College Production: Four-year starter in three different defensive schemes who consistently finds ways to make an impact at all three levels.

Positives:

- Explosive downhill trigger. Closes ground rapidly and arrives with bad intentions.



- Elite physicality for the position. Delivers violent, legal hits that change momentum.



- Outstanding run defender. Fills alleys decisively and rarely misses tackles in the box.



- Plays with excellent urgency and effort. High-energy presence on every snap.



- Comfortable matching tight ends and bigger slots underneath.



- Strong football instincts when playing forward. Diagnoses run concepts quickly.

Haulcy profiles as a box safety who thrives when allowed to attack downhill. His physical presence forces offenses to account for him in the run game and underneath passing concepts, and he brings a level of toughness and edge that elevates a defense’s identity.

Negatives:

- Limited range as a true single-high safety. Not a consistent deep-field eraser.



- Can be overly aggressive, leading to occasional missed assignments or over-pursuit.



- Hips in coverage are stiff at times when asked to flip and run with more athletic pass-catchers.



- May be susceptible to double moves when isolated in man downfield.

Haulcy’s limitations are tied to role definition rather than effort or competitiveness. He is best utilized in split-safety looks, as a box defender, or as a big nickel option. Asking him to play extensively in space or as a primary deep safety would minimize his strengths.

AJ Haulcy NFL Player Comparison: Jamal Adams

The comparison is stylistic rather than role-identical. Like Adams, Haulcy brings violence, energy, and physical dominance to the position, thriving near the line of scrimmage while impacting games through tone-setting play rather than coverage range.

AJ Haulcy NFL Draft Grade: Day 2 Selection

Safeties with Haulcy’s physicality and downhill explosiveness are in today's game. While he may not fit every scheme, his ability to set the tone and impact the run game gives him clear NFL value. Expect Haulcy to come off the board on Day 2 and contribute early as a rotational defender with starter upside in the right system.