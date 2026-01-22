2026 NFL Draft: Miami EDGE Akheem Mesidor Scouting Report

Akheem Mesidor enters the 2026 class as one of the most productive and disruptive edge defenders in college football. A transfer from West Virginia, Mesidor took a significant leap after arriving at Miami, turning elite pressure numbers into dominant sack production during the 2025 season.

Mesidor’s evaluation is driven by consistent disruption, rather than flash-only traits. He may not be the most prototypical edge rusher in terms of frame, but his ability to affect the quarterback snap after snap makes him a highly appealing NFL projection, and teams looking for immediate pass-rush pop will view Mesidor as one of the safer bets in the class. Let's dive into the tape.

Notes:

Height: 6031 (verified in-season)

Weight: 253 (verified in-season)

Expected 40 Yard Dash Time: 4.60–4.68

Recruiting: Three-star recruit. Signed with West Virginia before transferring to Miami.

College Production: 67 total pressures and 13.0 sacks during the 2025 season. Multi-year contributor with sustained pressure rates across different defensive schemes.

Positives:

- Explosive first step



- Advanced pass-rush plan and will string moves together effectively with counters when initial rush is stalled.



- Excellent bend and flexibility around the corner. Maintains speed through contact.



- Long arms allow him to keep blockers off his frame and finish plays at the quarterback.



- High motor rusher who consistently pursues plays from the backside.



- Comfortable rushing from both two-point and three-point stances.

Mesidor is a natural disruptor whose game translates cleanly to the NFL. His pressure production is not scheme-dependent, and he shows a strong understanding of leverage, timing, and spacing as a rusher.

Negatives:

- Run defense remains inconsistent. Can be displaced at the point of attack by bigger tackles.



- Play strength is league average -- needs continued functional strength development.



- Can get too far upfield, creating cutback lanes in the run game.



- Not a true power rusher who consistently collapses the pocket with bull rush alone.

Mesidor’s shortcomings are largely tied to early-down reliability rather than third-down value. NFL coaching and strength development should help him become more consistent against the run, but his calling card will always be pass-rush production.

Akheem Mesidor NFL Player Comparison: Yannick Ngakoue

The comparison is based on body type, burst, and pass-rush efficiency. Like Ngakoue years ago out of Maryland, Mesidor wins with speed, bend, and instincts rather than overwhelming power, and both have built their value on consistently affecting the quarterback as a potential primary sub package rusher early in his career.

Akheem Mesidor NFL Draft Grade: Late Day 1

Edge rushers who can consistently generate pressure are among the most valuable assets in the NFL. Mesidor’s 2025 production, combined with his pass-rush traits -- despite being one of the older prospects in the class -- makes him a strong candidate to come off the board late in the first round. Expect him to be targeted by playoff-caliber teams seeking immediate pass-rush juice with long-term starter upside.