2026 NFL Draft: Missouri EDGE Zion Young Scouting Report

Missouri EDGE Zion Young enters the NFL Draft as a long, athletic edge defender whose evaluation is rooted in traits and developmental upside.

A disruptive presence for Missouri, Young brings prototypical length and movement skills for the position, making him an intriguing option for teams seeking to develop pass-rush depth with size and versatility. Let's dive into the tape.

Notes:

Height: 6052 (Senior Bowl verified)



Weight: 262 (Senior Bowl verified)

Expected 40-Yard Dash: 4.65–4.72

College Production: Rotational edge defender with flashes of impact production, contributing as both a pass rusher and run defender. Amassed 111 pressures and 14 sacks in his collegiate career at both Mizzou and Michigan State.

Positives:

- Excellent length and frame for an NFL edge defender.



- Smooth athlete with good straight-line burst off the edge.



- Flashes ability to convert speed to power with his long frame.



- Plays with consistent effort and competitive toughness.



- Shows comfort playing from both two and three-point stance.

Negatives:

- Pass-rush plan remains underdeveloped -- Relies heavily on effort and athleticism.



- Inconsistent hand usage limits his ability to disengage cleanly.



- Average bend around the corner. Wins more with stride than flexibility.



- Can be late diagnosing run concepts, leading to gaps at the point of attack.



- Production has not fully matched physical upside.

Zion Young NFL Player Comparison: Charles Omenihu

The comparison reflects length and versatility rather than identical production. Like Omenihu out of Texas years ago, Young projects best in a rotational role early while refining technique and pass-rush counters.

Draft Projection: Day 2

Young carries a Day 2 grade with the potential to climb with a good predraft process. He profiles as a rotational edge defender early in his career with upside to grow into a starter if his pass-rush plan and consistency come along. Teams betting on traits and length, along with correct development, will view Young as a worthwhile investment whose best football could be down the road.