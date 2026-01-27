2026 NFL Draft: Penn State DL Dani Dennis-Sutton Scouting Report

Dani Dennis-Sutton enters the NFL Draft as one of the more intriguing developmental defensive linemen in the class, offering a blend of size, athletic upside, and scheme versatility that consistently draws interest in the middle rounds.

While his production has not always matched the flashes on tape, his physical profile and positional flex provide a foundation teams believe they can build on at the next level. Let's dive into the tape.

Notes:

Height: 6051 (verified in-season)



Weight: 263 (verified in-season)

Expected 40-Yard Dash: 4.70–4.78

College: Penn State

College Production: Rotational contributor in one of college football’s most consistent defensive fronts, with steady pressure numbers and impact plays that do not always show up in the box score.

Positives:

- NFL-caliber frame with room to add functional mass without sacrificing movement skills.



- Alignment versatility to play as a base end, interior rusher on passing downs, or as a stand-up edge.



- Flashes an explosive first-step.



- Strong motor and pursuit effort, particularly when chasing plays down from the backside.



- Powerful hands at contact with the ability to jolt blockers on initial engagement.



- Comfortable playing within structure and maintaining gap integrity against the run.

Dennis-Sutton’s best reps come when he is allowed to play fast and attack rather than think. His length and movement skills create natural disruption, especially when he wins early in the rep.

Negatives:

- Pass-rush plan remains underdeveloped -- relies too heavily on athleticism over technique.



- Inconsistent pad level can limit power and allow linemen to get into his frame.



- Does not consistently convert speed to power against NFL-caliber tackles.



- Production has been more rotational than dominant, raising questions about ceiling.

Dani Dennis-Sutton NFL Player Comparison: Dayo Odeyingbo

The comparison reflects a similar blend of size, versatility, and developmental trajectory. Like Odeyingbo, Dennis-Sutton offers alignment flexibility and upside that may take time to fully materialize but can pay off in a creative defensive scheme.

Draft Projection: Late Day 2

Dennis-Sutton carries a Late Day 2 grade based on traits, versatility, and long-term upside rather than immediate impact. He profiles best for teams with established defensive line rotations that can afford to bring him along gradually. With proper development, Dennis-Sutton has the tools to grow into a meaningful contributor who can play multiple roles along the defensive front.