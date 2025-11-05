2026 NFL Draft prospects that raised their stock after Week 10

While the 2026 NFL Draft remains months away, Week 10 of the college football campaign provided league executives and fans alike plenty to think about.

While past performance and spring grades set the spotlight on a large crop of ballplayers as the season began, ten weeks of ball have placed a spotlight on a new group of prospects worthy of discussion.

From potential future face of the franchise signal-callers to an elite interior defender, these four players were outstanding, grabbing the eye of NFL decision makers.

Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar leads 2026 NFL Draft prospects on the rise

QB Joey Aguilar, Tennessee

Despite the loss, it was a highly efficient Saturday for Aguilar who threw for a gaudy 393 yards against Oklahoma.

A veteran under center for the Volunteers, why you could say he 'didn't do enough' to win the football game, his level of success against a Brent Venables defense holds weight in scouting circles.

He's had inconsistencies throughout his career, and he remains in the Day 3 category for QBs in the upcoming class, but there are tools and traits to work with for Aguilar, an Appalachian State transfer to Rocky Top.

WR Danny Scudero, San Jose State

If you haven't watched any of Scudero in 2025, do a quick YouTube search and find a few clips.

While conversations with his internal representatives have mentioned he likely won't declare until 2027 (currently a redshirt sophomore), Scudero's production and skillset have been impossible to ignore in 2025.

In eight games this fall, he's amassed 1,098 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns, and was unstoppable in his most recent outing against Hawaii, totaling seven catches for 215 yards and two scores.

Despite his limited verticality at 5-foot-9, he's a highly skilled pass-catcher who touts the nuance and spatial awareness to serve as a constant hog for the Spartans even when other teams know he's getting the rock.

CB Jay'Vion Cole, Arizona

A transfer to Arizona after a year spent in the SEC at Texas, Cole remains one of the more underrated perimeter stalwarts in the country.

Not only did he pick off a pass, Cole was outstanding in man coverage all evening long against Colorado, allowing just four of his five targets to be completed for a total of 24 yards.

His twitch is excellent, his IQ of route concepts is overwhelmingly evident, and he's a guy I have bolded as the predrft process ramps up over the next few months.

DL Kenyatta Jackson Jr, Ohio State

A true senior for the Buckeyes, Jackson ranked near the country's best in total pressures on Saturday with 7.

While Jackson doesn't tout the consistent twitch or pass rush repertoire that some of the elites out of Columbus have had in years past, he plays with a constantly hot motor, is alignment versatile, and is a power-laden type of ballplayer.